Doyle Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,134,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.