Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.02 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.