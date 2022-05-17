Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $72,999,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.19 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

