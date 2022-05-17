Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.33. 1,332,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.