Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,571 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.47. 3,920,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,377. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

