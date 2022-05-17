Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 3,452 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,766,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758,365. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

