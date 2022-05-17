Doyle Wealth Management Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,461. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.17 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

