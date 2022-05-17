Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

DFH opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

