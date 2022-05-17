DuckDaoDime 1-Day Volume Tops $331,583.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $331,583.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00010884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00505778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,939.84 or 1.73023356 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

