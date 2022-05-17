Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.67.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 135.20. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$12.95 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

