Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.63 and last traded at C$23.40. Approximately 1,613,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 326,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.01.

DND has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

