Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $10,723.74 and $32,567.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00241933 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.06 or 0.01718658 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

