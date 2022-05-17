Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.