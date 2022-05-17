Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of -66,460.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

