East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

