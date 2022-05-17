eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,082,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $304.52 million, a P/E ratio of 311.67 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.