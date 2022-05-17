eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of EGAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,820. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.67 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.
About eGain (Get Rating)
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
