eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,820. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.67 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

