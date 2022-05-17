Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 129,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

