Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,484. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 179,627 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

