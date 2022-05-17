Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,003,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,706,280. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,869. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $193.11 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.01 and its 200 day moving average is $266.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

