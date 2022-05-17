Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 643,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. 150,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. Endava has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Endava by 50.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

