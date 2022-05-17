Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE EDR traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 106,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,837. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$834.63 million and a P/E ratio of 43.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,764,282.24. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at C$326,093.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

