Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

ENDP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 184,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,233. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

