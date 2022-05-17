Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.24 on Tuesday, reaching $157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,648. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

