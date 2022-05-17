Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Set at $177.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $117.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

