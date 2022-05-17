Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Boosted by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 279,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,163. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.