Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to post sales of $52.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.79 million and the highest is $65.63 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $30.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $203.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $282.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.88 million, with estimates ranging from $218.91 million to $372.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 490,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

