Equalizer Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $51,435.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00513676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.80 or 1.88728263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

