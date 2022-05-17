Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $260.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.54.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:EFX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,454. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.93. Equifax has a 52 week low of $188.90 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

