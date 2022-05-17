Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EQNR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 155,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

