Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

