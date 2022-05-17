Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.87. 11,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.30 and a 12-month high of $117.49.
