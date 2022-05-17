Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $20.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,316.79. 43,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,898. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,202.27 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,574.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,733.27.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

