Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 786,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $54,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 364,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,625. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54.

