Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $19.73 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,786 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after buying an additional 119,055 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 378,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,435. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

