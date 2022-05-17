Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $21.13 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,324,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average is $257.09. The company has a market cap of $525.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

