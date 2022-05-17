Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.98 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

