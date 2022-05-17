Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,393 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. 1,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,153. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.