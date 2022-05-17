Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 2,845,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

