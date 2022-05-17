ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

