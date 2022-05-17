Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.59% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

