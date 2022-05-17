Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

GMED stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

