Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,947. The stock has a market cap of $332.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Radiant Logistics (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.