Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

