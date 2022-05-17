Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Zuora worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 952,560 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 866,550 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 604,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 17,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,696. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

