EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter.

EDRY stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

