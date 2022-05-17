European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 43,231 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$413.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.57.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:ERE-UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.