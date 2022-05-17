Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EVBN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.