Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVRI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

EVRI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Everi has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everi will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 53.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 434.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

