Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Exagen stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Exagen has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

